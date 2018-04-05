MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (April 5, 2018) – Due to impending wintry weather being forecast for the Morgantown area on Saturday, April 7, the 2018 Gold-Blue Spring Football Game has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.



Tickets sold to fans in advance of the spring game will be automatically refunded by the Mountaineer Ticket Office if paid by credit card or check. Fans who paid cash should contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU GAME to initiate their refund process.

“Fan and player safety have to take priority. When you have snow predicted for much of the state on Saturday, we need to take the utmost caution to assure the safety of our student-athletes, while also avoiding elements that are problematic for our fans,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “You would expect to not have to worry about snow accumulation in April, but that’s the forecast. After much consideration, we made this decision for the safety of all involved.”

Saturday’s Walk the Talk with Dana sponsored by United Bank and the Hoss Foundation, along with the Family Resource Center 5K will still be held on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and the Li’l Mountaineer Kids Dash will still take place at 10 a.m. The events will start at the Puskar Center, and the Mountaineer football team will now participate in the Walk the Talk with Dana event.

West Virginia opens its 2018 season on Saturday, Sept. 1 against Tennessee at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Season tickets are on sale now at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME. The Mountaineers have a six-game home schedule, which features matchups with Oklahoma, TCU, Baylor, Kansas and Kansas State.