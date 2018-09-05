Twin Falls (Id.) College of Southern Idaho Khalid Thomas already has four official visit dates locked in and a number of schools, including West Virginia, are vying for that fifth and final spot.

Thomas, 6-foot-9, 202-pounds, has attracted over 20 scholarship offers but already has four official visit dates set to Louisville Sept 14, Texas Tech Sept. 28, Arizona Oct. 5 and Baylor Oct. 26.

And with plans to sign his letter of intent during the early period in November the clock is ticking on who will get the fifth allotted trip.