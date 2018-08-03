New Iberia (La.) Westgate running back Tyreese Jackson received his first scholarship offer from West Virginia as a freshman in high school but has never seen Morgantown. Until now.

Jackson, 6-foot-2, 215-pounds, made the trip north in order to tour the campus and watch his teammates compete in the final one-day camp of the summer at West Virginia.

That afforded him the chance to sit down with running backs coach Marquel Blackwell as well as wide receivers coach Tyron Carrier to discuss the program and how he could fit into it in the backfield.