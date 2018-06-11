2020 CB Miller loves WVU camp, has family ties to school
Beaufort (S.C.) Hilton Head 2020 cornerback Christian Miller already had a strong interest in the West Virginia football program but now has a family tie to it as well.
Miller, 5-foot-11, 169-pounds, visited campus for the one-day camp Monday and was making his second trip after first stopping in for the Texas game a year ago. That visit stood out to him in large part because of the atmosphere on campus and how engaged the fan base was during the game.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news