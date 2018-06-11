Beaufort (S.C.) Hilton Head 2020 cornerback Christian Miller already had a strong interest in the West Virginia football program but now has a family tie to it as well.

Miller, 5-foot-11, 169-pounds, visited campus for the one-day camp Monday and was making his second trip after first stopping in for the Texas game a year ago. That visit stood out to him in large part because of the atmosphere on campus and how engaged the fan base was during the game.