New West Virginia assistant coach Al Pogue has already hit the ground running.

Pogue, who was officially announced as an assistant on Neal Brown’s staff on Jan. 15, has already made his presence felt in the state of Georgia with numerous prospects in the Peach State recently gaining offers from the Mountaineers.



One of those prospects was 2020 offensive lineman Tate Johnson from Callaway High School in Hogansville, Georgia, who received a visit from Pogue at his high school where he extended the West Virginia offer.