2020 in-state WR Brown drawing WVU interest after camp stops

Brown impressed at the West Virginia 7-on-7 and one-day camps.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Hedgesville (W.Va.) 2020 wide receiver Malakai Brown had been to West Virginia for the past several seasons for the annual 7-on-7 tournament but this time had a different feel to it.

That’s because after camping the night before in front of the coaching staff, he had their attention.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder, didn’t disappoint and now is already planning a return trip this month.

