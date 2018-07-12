Hedgesville (W.Va.) 2020 wide receiver Malakai Brown had been to West Virginia for the past several seasons for the annual 7-on-7 tournament but this time had a different feel to it.

That’s because after camping the night before in front of the coaching staff, he had their attention.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder, didn’t disappoint and now is already planning a return trip this month.