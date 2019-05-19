News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-19 03:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 New Jersey OL Bryan Felter discusses WVU offer

Yglpcmkcm9ftq9nyq9gu
Patrick Kotnik • WVSports.com
@PatrickKotnik
Staff Writer

New Jersey offensive lineman Bryan Felter has added another offer to his list.

Felter, a rising senior at Bergen Catholic High School, was offered by West Virginia during a visit from offensive line coach Matt Moore and tight ends/inside receivers coach Travis Trickett at his high school on Tuesday.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}