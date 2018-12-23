2020 OL Leroux adds WVU to list
Norwalk (Oh.) 2020 offensive lineman Trey Leroux thought the recruiting process would take some time to start to take shape for him.
Turns out, it’s come a lot quicker than expected.
The underclassman already had collected offers from Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Purdue, Cincinnati and Toledo and then added another to the list when West Virginia jumped into the mix.
