2020 OL Statham earns first offer from WVU

Statham earned his first offer from WVU.
St. Frances (Md) 2020 offensive lineman Michael Statham wasn’t much of a college football fan growing up, but now the Rivals.com three-star prospect is one step closer to becoming a college football player after receiving his first scholarship offer from West Virginia.

The Mountaineers extended an offer to the 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive lineman following the program’s two-day Big-Man camp which took place this weekend.

