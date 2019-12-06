News More News
2021 athlete Leary set for first visit to West Virginia football

Leary has an offer from the West Virginia Mountaineers football program and will now visit.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 2021 athlete Christian Leary is already approaching 20 scholarship offers but is entering the stage of the process where he wants to lean more about some of them.

That includes a planned unofficial visit to find out more about the West Virginia football program.

