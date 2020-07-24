Canton (Oh.) McKinley 2021 guard Kobe Johnson didn't hold an offer from West Virginia long but didn't need to in order to commit to the Mountaineers.

Johnson had just gotten off a zoom meeting with the West Virginia basketball coaches when he looked over at his parents and made the decision on his college future.

After getting an idea about what the basketball program had to offer, meeting with head coach Bob Huggins and then receiving an offer his mind was made up. Johnson of course was excited when he first got the news, but that excitement never wore off and he realized then it was time to make the call.