2021 Guard Johnson didn't need long to decide on West Virginia basketball
Canton (Oh.) McKinley 2021 guard Kobe Johnson didn't hold an offer from West Virginia long but didn't need to in order to commit to the Mountaineers.
Johnson had just gotten off a zoom meeting with the West Virginia basketball coaches when he looked over at his parents and made the decision on his college future.
After getting an idea about what the basketball program had to offer, meeting with head coach Bob Huggins and then receiving an offer his mind was made up. Johnson of course was excited when he first got the news, but that excitement never wore off and he realized then it was time to make the call.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news