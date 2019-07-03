News More News
2021 OL Green earns WVU offer, ready for another visit this fall

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Chesterfield (Va.) Life Christian 2021 offensive tackle Trevyon Green camped at West Virginia in mid-June in hopes of earning a scholarship offer and he walked away doing just that.

Green, 6-foot-7, 380-pounds, stood out due to his sheer size but also was highly impressive once drill work started between the two lines.

