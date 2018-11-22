2021 QB Maye talks first WVU stop
Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park quarterback Drake Maye has got some time to figure out his recruitment.
Yes, the 2021 prospect is just getting started with the process by checking out schools and getting to know the various campuses and coaching staffs associated with each.
One of the most recent stops was a trip to West Virginia where the sophomore was able to get his first taste of what the Mountaineers football program had to offer.
