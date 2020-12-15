West Virginia and every other college football program across the nation have been dealing with unchartered territory when it comes to recruiting in the 2021 cycle.

All visits have been on a standstill since March 12 with the start of the recruiting dead period and any in-person contact with coaches falls under that same umbrella.

That has meant no official or unofficial visits, no evaluation period and no camp settings as coaches have been tasked with evaluating and putting together their recruiting classes.