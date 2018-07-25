Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2021 wide receiver Elijah Spencer is really just getting started with the great game of recruiting but one school definitely has his attention.

And that place has for quite some time.

Spencer, 6-foot, 178-pounds, is just wrapping up his season at the freshman level scoring 20 touchdowns in the process so he hit the road to attend a number of summer camps. One of those stops was in Morgantown, a place that is special to him, for a camp in late June.