2022 athlete Perry catches West Virginia football's eye
Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing High School athlete Kalib Perry plays both sides of the ball in high school but it’s his skills on the defensive side that have attracted college coaches.That includ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news