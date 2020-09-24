Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley 2022 athlete Mehki Wall has started to pile up the offers.

Wall, 5-foot-10, 165-pounds, has collected scholarships from Wisconsin, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and several others but recently added West Virginia to his list.

Head coach Neal Brown as well as wide receivers coach Gerad Parker were the main contact points for Wall and both have been in touch for the past two months prior to extending the offer.