2022 DB Monds adds offer from West Virginia football

Monds plans to take a visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood 2022 defensive back James Monds isn’t rushing things with his recruitment but has started to collect an impressive list of suitors.

One of those is West Virginia who extended a scholarship offer recently following in the footsteps of others such as Miami, Tennessee, Michigan State and Virginia Tech.

