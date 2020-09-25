Brockton (Ma.) Thayer Academy 2022 defensive end Samuel Okunlola has already collected a baker’s dozen scholarship offers and even more could be on the horizon.

Okunlola, 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, has offers from several programs such as Arizona State, Colorado, Duke, Indiana and West Virginia with the bulk of those coming since the contact period opened in September.

West Virginia is one of those.