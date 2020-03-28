Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter Inst. 2022 defensive end Keon Wylie is just starting to tip his toes into the recruiting waters but an offer from West Virginia certainly has his attention.

Wylie, 6-foot-3, 193-pounds, has already been to Morgantown after making a stop on campus for a camp last June where he was able to get a first-hand look at what the school had to offer.