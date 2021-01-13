2022 DL Sneed interested in learning more about West Virginia football
Winter Park (Fla.) 2022 defensive lineman Venson Sneed is quickly adding to his recruiting profile.
Sneed, 6-foot-5, 253-pounds, is just starting to get into his recruitment but already has collected some impressive early offers from West Virginia, Iowa State and Kentucky.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news