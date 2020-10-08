2022 in-state guard McKneely discusses West Virginia basketball, the latest
Poca (W.Va.) 2022 guard Isaac McKneely is one of the more impressive prospects that the Mountain State has produced on the hardwood in recent memory.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound, guard is coming off an impressive sophomore season where he scored 22 points per game and has attracted the attention of many college programs in the process. It also has him perched inside the top 100 players in his class by Rivals.com.
Among those that have offered include Cincinnati, Creighton, Davidson, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, NC State, Ohio State, Purdue, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wake Forest and Xavier.
