2022 in-state guard McKneely set for West Virginia basketball visit

McKneely plans to take a number of visits including one to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins took in a game from Poca (W.Va.) 2022 guard Isaac McKneely earlier this week and the fast-rising guard is set to return the favor.

McKneely, 6-foot-3, 165-pounds, was visited by the veteran coach Tuesday and he will be heading to Morgantown Saturday in order to watch the Texas Tech game.

