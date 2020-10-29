When Niceville (Fla.) 2022 offensive tackle Austin Firestone says he can’t believe the position he finds himself in on the recruiting trail you can take it at face value.

That’s because the 6-foot-5, 275-pounder, wasn’t even playing offensive line just a few short years ago.

Firestone was a defensive lineman at his old school prior to transferring to Niceville. It was there that the coaches asked him if he would make the transition to the left tackle and seeing how it would allow him to start as a sophomore, he took the opportunity.