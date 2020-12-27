West Virginia head coach Neal Brown made it a mission to thoroughly recruit the state when he took the job in Morgantown and so far, so good on that front.

After narrowly missing a pair of elite in-state offensive linemen after only being on the job for around a month in January of 2019, the Mountaineers have secured every prospect that they have heavily pursued within the Mountain State. And ironically, even one of those linemen that initially committed elsewhere even found his way back to Morgantown when Doug Nester announced his transfer.