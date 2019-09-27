2022 QB Kargman discusses offer from West Virginia football
West Virginia hasn’t addressed the quarterback position in the 2021 class yet but the Mountaineers are already looking at players at the position for 2022 as well.
One of those is Camden (N.J.) Woodrow Wilson signal caller Devin Kargman.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder, is playing well this year throwing for 773 yards and 10 touchdowns, while completing over 70-percent of his passes. The sophomore has shown some versatility as well with a rushing score to his credit.
