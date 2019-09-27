News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-27 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 QB Kargman discusses offer from West Virginia football

Devin Kargman has already visited the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Devin Kargman has already visited the West Virginia Mountaineers football program. (Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia hasn’t addressed the quarterback position in the 2021 class yet but the Mountaineers are already looking at players at the position for 2022 as well.

One of those is Camden (N.J.) Woodrow Wilson signal caller Devin Kargman.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder, is playing well this year throwing for 773 yards and 10 touchdowns, while completing over 70-percent of his passes. The sophomore has shown some versatility as well with a rushing score to his credit.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}