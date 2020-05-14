News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 QB Wimsatt excited over West Virginia football offer

Wimsatt plans to take an official visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Wimsatt plans to take an official visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Owensboro (Ky.) 2022 quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is just starting to navigate the recruiting process but has already collected a number of scholarship offers.

One of those is West Virginia.

Wimsatt, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, already had offers from Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Western Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky and Murray State but now has the Big 12 Conference program on his list.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}