Owensboro (Ky.) 2022 quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is just starting to navigate the recruiting process but has already collected a number of scholarship offers.

One of those is West Virginia.

Wimsatt, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, already had offers from Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Western Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky and Murray State but now has the Big 12 Conference program on his list.