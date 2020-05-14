2022 QB Wimsatt excited over West Virginia football offer
Owensboro (Ky.) 2022 quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is just starting to navigate the recruiting process but has already collected a number of scholarship offers.
One of those is West Virginia.
Wimsatt, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, already had offers from Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Western Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky and Murray State but now has the Big 12 Conference program on his list.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news