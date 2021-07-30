2023 defensive back excited about WVU offer, would ‘love’ to visit campus
On the field, Jeremiah Monroe likens himself to a quicker version of a five-time NFL Pro Bowler.“I would compare myself to more of a faster Richard Sherman,” Monroe said. “He can play safety and co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news