2023 OL Krahe enjoys West Virginia stop
Harborcreek (Pa.) Harborcreek Senior 2023 offensive lineman Nick Krahe received a scholarship from West Virginia in late June but made his first visit to campus for a cookout.
And he left impressed with the experience.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news