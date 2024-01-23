Bell, 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, has been in touch with the football program since late November and the Mountaineers then extended a preferred walk-on offer in early December.

Ridgley (Md.) North Caroline 2024 athlete Nasai Bell is still considering his opportunities but after a visit to West Virginia, the program has made a strong impression.

“Since then we stayed in contact and they wanted to get a good look at me in person so they sent me a few visit dates asking me to come up and get a tour and talk to the coaches,” he said.

Bell made that trip on Jan. 19 and was able to get a complete picture of all of the things that the football program has available to student-athletes.

That included meeting the coaches and putting a face to a name, as well as taking a tour of the facilities and learning about the various offerings such as the strength and conditioning program, nutritionist and the recovery process.

“How they will develop throughout your time at West Virginia and give you the best opportunity to get on the field while staying healthy and being the best you,” he said.

The experience concluded with a photo shoot and a sit down with the coaching staff where he was able to learn more about his fit with the Mountaineers on the field.

Secondary coach ShaDon Brown has been the primary contact with Bell who is being recruited as an athlete but has the size and athletic ability to play nickel or strong safety.

“I’m not limited to doing one thing or playing only one position,” he said.

By the end of the visit, Bell was impressed with the atmosphere and the fact that the coaching staff made him feel important by paying him attention.

“They see me as an athlete that can play anywhere and the facilities are amazing. Everything seems well put together to give athletes the best opportunity and get the most out of everyone,” he said.

The trip to West Virginia is the latest for Bell who also has been to Maryland, Stevenson and Misericordia but right now the Mountaineers are sitting in a good spot. He also has opportunities and scholarship offers from a long list of schools.

“As of right now I like West Virginia the most and I’m hoping I can make that decision very soon,” he said.



