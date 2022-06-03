Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2024 athlete Myles Woods had been in contact with West Virginia for quite some time but was able to see it firsthand after coming up for a camp stop in Morgantown.

Woods, 5-foot-10, 153-pounds, has already collected several offers from programs such as Minnesota, Central Florida, Buffalo, Akron and more but was able to travel to West Virginia in order to see everything that the Mountaineers had to offer.