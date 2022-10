Mansfield (Tx.) 2024 BigTyme Sports Preparatory Academy combo guard Daniel Vieira-Tuck hadn’t been talking to West Virginia long but now holds an offer from the program.

Vieira-Tuck, 6-foot-4, also holds offers from Wichita State, Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Long Island but the scholarship from the Mountaineers was the first from a power five basketball program.