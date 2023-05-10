To date, Martin has visited most of those options on his list outside Miami, Illinois and Georgia Tech but is keeping an open mind when it comes to each.

“They all have recruited me really good and showed love to me. I think they are really good programs that would help me and care for me,” he said.

West Virginia has been in contact with Martin for quite some time and he’s been a constant presence in Morgantown over the past few seasons. That includes summer camp stops, game-day visits, junior days and being there for spring practice after receiving an offer.

Offensive line coach Matt Moore and head coach Neal Brown are the lead recruiters for the Mountaineers and the program sees him playing at either tackle or guard up front. He has worked with Moore in a camp setting in the past and there is an established comfort level there.

“They said they could see me playing anywhere,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is now working on booking his official visit schedule for the summer with stops already set to West Virginia June 9, N.C. State June 16 and Penn State June 23. Those last two trips remain open for the time being but he is talking with several programs.

Martin hopes to make his college decision sometime either in late June or early July during the summer dead period after he wraps up his official visit schedule.