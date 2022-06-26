Exton (Pa.) Downingtown East 2024 offensive lineman Adham Abouraya has held an offer from West Virginia for a while but made his first trek to campus for the first big man event of the summer.

Abouraya, 6-foot-5, 285-pounds, already holds offers from West Virginia, Syracuse, Rutgers, Maryland and Pittsburgh but put his skills on display in front of the Mountaineers coaching staff.

The time on campus gave him an extended opportunity to work with offensive line coach Matt Moore.