Cleveland (Tn.) Bradley Central 2024 athlete Turelle Williams didn’t expect to add West Virginia to his growing list of scholarship options. But recruiting is full of surprises.

Williams, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, already held offers from Vanderbilt, Mississippi, North Texas and a number of others but the Mountaineers scholarship came out of the blue.

That’s because Williams stopped on campus while visiting family in Pittsburgh and got the word that the program was jumping into the mix.