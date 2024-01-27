The Mountaineers were the first team to contact Baldwin. And the 6-foot-0, 165-pounds, returned to Morgantown for a junior day event and it only further reinforced his feelings for the coaching staff and football program at large.

West Virginia has been involved with Towson (Md.) Calvert Hall 2025 defensive back Byron Baldwin from the start and he was back on campus for another look at the program.

“Being on West Virginia’s campus just gives me a sense of comfort,” he said. “What stood out was how important I was to the staff and how much I really meant to them.”

While the Rivals.com three-star prospect had been to West Virginia before, this experience gave him the opportunity to learn more about everything available to student-athletes. That includes the strength and conditioning program, the Fifth Quarter and academics.

“We got more information about classes and more in-depth about school,” he said.

Baldwin closed the visit to West Virginia with a photo shoot which was a cherry on top for the overall experience which gave him a much better understanding of the Mountaineers.

Baldwin spent the majority of his time with secondary coach ShaDon Brown and head coach Neal Brown with the message being that he is the type of defensive back that the program wants and he would be an ideal fit for the scheme.

He doesn’t disagree with the premise.

“I feel like I would fit in well with their scheme. It isn’t too different from our base defense at my school,” he said.

West Virginia wants Baldwin as a nickel safety or hybrid and he is excited to continue to learn more about the school as well as develop an even better connection as the process proceeds.

The plan for Baldwin is to return for an official visit this summer and perhaps even another unofficial stop at West Virginia in the spring.

He also has stops at Rutgers and Pittsburgh set prior to the dead period and then trips to Syracuse, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Vanderbilt in the spring.