Vellaithambi, 5-foot-11, 200-pounds, hasn’t heard that much from the coaching staff but they did come to see him at his school during the contact period. He decided to return the favor.

Hurricane (W.Va.) 2025 athlete Noah Vellaithambi made the trek north to Morgantown for the final junior day event prior to the dead period and enjoyed his time on campus.

“The coaches are always so social and interactive with the recruits and that always sticks out to me,” he said.

During the Junior Day stop Vellaithambi was able to get a tour of the facilities as well as talk to some of the players before wrapping things up with a photo shoot.

The versatile athlete could play several different positions in college ranging from quarterback to defensive back and during the visit he spent a lot of time talking with the recruiting coordinators about his possible fit.

“I always get asked what position I want to play on the next level,” he said.

Being an in-state product, Vellaithambi has strong interest in the Mountaineers football program, so it was nice being on campus and getting to see it all up close.

“I love the West Virginia program. West Virginia is my home state so it’s always different coming to visit them,” he said.

West Virginia has yet to offer, but Vellaithambi has received offers from Appalachian State, Miami (Oh.) and Marshall to play various different positions on the field.

Vellaithambi plans to return for another visit to West Virginia in the spring and is looking to take a number of other trips to schools as he sorts out his list in the coming weeks.