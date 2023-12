Towson (Md.) Calvert Hall 2025 tight end JT Taggart is familiar with the West Virginia football program so naturally he was excited when the Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer.

Taggart, 6-foot-7, 215-pounds, added the offer to a list that already included Miami, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Minnesota, Purdue, Indiana and Vanderbilt from the power four level.