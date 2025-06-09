2026 Alabama LB Miles Khatri commits to West Virginia

The Alabama prospect received an offer from the Mountaineers in mid-January and things have only continued to build between him and the coaching staff.

Khatri, 6-foot-0, 212-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over other scholarship offers from Liberty, Charlotte, Western Kentucky, UAB, Army, Arkansas State, Air Force and a number of others.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added a commitment from Montgomery (Ala.) Montgomery Catholic 2026 linebacker Miles Khatri .

Nickels and sams coach Henry Weinreich was the coach that initially extended the scholarship offer.

Khatri took an official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and that led to his decision to commit to the program giving the Mountaineers a strong addition to the class.

A versatile athlete, Khatri is coming off a campaign where he recorded 117 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, 4 sacks and an interception.

Due to his skill set, Khatri could end up at several different positions at the college level and that versatility was attractive to college coaches.

Khatri represents the 12th commitment for West Virginia in the 2026 class.

WVSports.com will have more with Khatri in the near future.