2026 athlete Laron Dues set for West Virginia official visit

“The biggest thing was the relationships I had with them all,” he said.

Dues, 5-foot-9, 165-pounds, named a top five of West Virginia, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Oregon and South Florida. And those programs made the list for many of the same reasons.

Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 2026 athlete Laron Dues has a top five and some planned visits to see some of those schools.

The Mountaineers have been involved with Dues for quite some time with the football program extending a scholarship offer in January after a conversation with head coach Rich Rodriguez.

Dues also has an added connection to the program, considering he is an in-state native and is the brother of West Virginia 2025 wide receiver commitment Tyshawn Dues.

Since that point, Dues has developed a strong relationship with the Mountaineers as they are targeting him as a defensive back led by the efforts of safeties coach Gabe Franklin.

“Things have been great with WVU. The relationships are great. Coach Franklin is great to talk to and always reminds me how good it is to play for your home team,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is set to take his official visit to West Virginia June 6-8 and also is planning official visits to see both Indiana and South Florida.

The plan is for him to commit at some point towards the end of June.

“The most important thing for me is the development and the feel of the place,” he said.

Dues is coming off a standout season at Cardinal Mooney where he recorded 81 tackles, 5 interceptions, 25 pass breakups, 7 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.