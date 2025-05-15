2026 DB Vincent Smith planning West Virginia official visit

One of those is West Virginia with cornerbacks coach Rod West serving as the lead recruiter.

Orland Park (Il.) Sandburg 2026 athlete Vincent Smith has been committed to Northern Illinois since March but other programs have been jumping into the mix in his recruitment.

“Coach likes my hard worker mindset, the way I move around on the field and how I carry myself in conversations and in person,” he said.

Smith, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, has held an offer from the Mountaineers since early May but things have been progressing quickly between the two.

That includes an official visit set for campus June 6.

The talented athlete is being targeted as a defensive back with the ability to play safety or several other spots in the back end of the defense.

Along with West Virginia, Smith also has received scholarship offers from Kentucky and Iowa State of late and he is also planning to see the Cyclones in person on an official visit the week after he makes it to Morgantown.