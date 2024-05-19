That’s because the Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer when the coaching staff stopped in to see him during the evaluation period.

Fleming Island (Fla.) 2026 defensive lineman Jarius Rodgers was introduced to the West Virginia coaching staff in a rather exciting way.

Secondary coach ShaDon Brown was the coach that visited his school, and it meant a lot to him for a number of reasons.

“The offer made me really excited,” he said. “He enjoyed my film and wanted to give me the offer to show that he believed I am a player that’s able to compete at the next level.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has watched the program from afar and likes the fact that the Mountaineers have had success over the years and produced plenty of talent.

“They are a huge power four school so that means competing is huge as well and that shows when you watch them play,” he said.

West Virginia joins Notre Dame, Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Duke and a number of other schools that have offered the talented defensive lineman. And each of the schools have been impressed with many of the same things when they watch his film.

“They like my ability to come off the edge with speed and not give up on a play,” he said.

Rodgers hasn’t visited West Virginia yet but is hoping to make it there at some point in the future.

The Sunshine State product isn’t in a hurry with his recruitment at this stage and is looking for a place that is going to allow him to compete at a high level and will develop their players for the future.