2026 JUCO DB Jaylon Jones saw opportunity at West Virginia

Jones, 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, picked the Mountaineers following his official visit to campus largely because the campus made him feel at home and the opportunity ahead of him.

Fresno (Ca.) Fresno City C.C. 2026 defensive back Jaylon Jones was impressed with the plan that the West Virginia coaching staff mapped out for him. So, he made the decision to commit.

“With this year’s team having lots of older players in the secondary, that gives me a chance to come in during January and put on some weight and train for the 2026 season,” he said.

The junior college prospect was impressed with how the coaching staff made him feel at home and the energy that they had during his time on campus.

“Everyone on the staff spoke to me and it all felt genuine. I loved that a lot and it made me feel comfortable as soon as I walked in,” he said.

The experience allowed Jones to tour all of the facilities and also meet with many of the current players on the team. He also spent time with safeties coach Gabe Franklin, which only solidified his feelings.

West Virginia is targeting Jones at the safety spot but is keeping an open door on him potentially playing other positions such as nickel and eve cornerback. But what stood out about the scheme is how the Mountaineers will play with four to six defensive backs at any time.

“That gives me a chance to get on the field at different positions in different schemes,” he said.

Jones will spend this season at Fresno City C.C. but plans to arrive at West Virginia with three years to play two, giving him a redshirt if need be.

“I can’t wait to be in Morgantown,” he said.