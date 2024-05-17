Edwards, 6-foot-0, found out about the scholarship offer from his father who had already established a relationship with new West Virginia associate head coach Chester Frazier when he was at Illinois.

“He seems to be a cool person,” Edwards said.

Naturally, Edwards was excited to add West Virginia to his list of options and admittedly the feeling never gets old when schools extend offers and while he is still learning about the Mountaineers. However, he does know one important thing about the school.

“It’s in the Big 12 Conference,” he said.

All of the teams involved are targeting Edwards as a point guard and coaches like his approach to the game as well as his abilities on the defensive end. He displays strong leadership at the position along with attitude and has the vision to set his teammates up to score.

Edwards has already visited N.C. State, Wake Forest, Georgia, Liberty and High Point but is keeping an open mind about where he will head next including a potential stop at West Virginia.

“Hopefully I’ll get a chance to get up there this summer if not then the fall,” he said.

The 2026 prospect is looking to find a winning program as well as a place that has a good culture and where he can continue to develop on and off the floor.

He doesn’t plan to make a decision at some point before the start of his senior year and will base it on the place he feels most comfortable. .