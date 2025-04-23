2026 RB Christian Lawrence talks West Virginia, top six

Lawrence, 5-foot-9, 185-pounds, narrowed his list down to West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Purdue, Cincinnati and Wake Forest with each of those standing out for many of the same reasons.

West Virginia is one of six schools standing out for Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central 2026 running back Christian Lawrence and official visits are on deck.

“The coaching staff for these schools are showing me the most love,” Lawrence said. “They all are building relationships with me."

For the Mountaineers, those efforts have been led by senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett, and he has made a strong impression on the Rivals.com three-star running back.

“Things have been going good with West Virginia. I like the coaching staff and what they have going on at West Virginia,” he said.

All of the programs are targeting Lawrence at running back after he rushed for 1,468 yards and 18 touchdowns and averaged over 9 yards per carry while hauling in 326 receiving yards and 3 more scores as a junior.

Lawrence plans to take an official visit to Morgantown June 13-15 but also has a number of others already scheduled to see some of his other top options. That includes Virginia Tech May 30-June 1, Pittsburgh June 5-7 and Wake Forest June 20-22, while he is looking into other stops.

The trip to West Virginia will give Lawrence an opportunity to see it all for himself.

“I look forward to seeing what all they offer,” he said.

The plan for Lawrence is to make a college decision once he wraps up his visit schedule ahead of his senior season.