2026 Rivals250 QB McWhorter lists West Virginia in top group

Kingston (Ga.) Cass 2026 Rivals250 quarterback Brodie McWhorter has West Virginia in his top seven schools and a visit to campus set. McWhorter, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, was previously committed to the Mountaineers under the previous coaching staff from June 24 until December. But since head coach Rich Rodriguez took over the program has continued to make the Georgia signal caller a priority on the recruiting trail by stopping in to see him during the contact period and maintaining communication.

