2026 Rivals250 QB McWhorter lists West Virginia in top group

Kingston (Ga.) Cass 2026 Rivals250 quarterback Brodie McWhorter has West Virginia in his top seven schools and a visit to campus set.
McWhorter, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, was previously committed to the Mountaineers under the previous coaching staff from June 24 until December.
But since head coach Rich Rodriguez took over the program has continued to make the Georgia signal caller a priority on the recruiting trail by stopping in to see him during the contact period and maintaining communication.
The Rivals.com four-star prospect lists West Virginia, among his list of top schools along with Auburn, Indiana, Colorado, Wisconsin, Mississippi State and Syracuse.
He plans to take an official visit to see Morgantown during the weekend of the Mountaineers Gold-Blue Showcase April 4-6.
It won't be the first time that McWhorter has been on campus after making multiple visits under the old coaching staff but this will be a chance to meet with Rodriguez and the rest of his coaches since the transition.
McWhorter is rare as the No. 166th best player nationally according to Rivals.com and the 14th best at the quarterback position in the country.
