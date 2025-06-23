2026 safety Rickey Giles commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers jumped into the mix in early April when safeties coach Gabe Franklin extended a scholarship offer to the Lone Star State athlete.

That only intensified after Giles made it to campus for an official visit over the June 13-15 weekend where he was able to get a complete view of the football program and what it had to offer.

West Virginia is targeting Giles at the safety position after he finished his junior campaign by recording 51 tackles and 2 interceptions for South Oak Cliff.

Giles is the latest in a string of commitments for West Virginia this summer and gives the program a versatile athlete that could fill a number of different roles in the secondary.

WVSports.com will have more with Giles in the near future.