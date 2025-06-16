2026 WR Robert Stith discusses West Virginia commitment

And the experience only served to reinforce that.

Niceville (Fla.) 2026 wide receiver Robert Stith came into his official visit to West Virginia already with the Mountaineers high on his list of options.

Stith, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers on the trip but had already informed the coaching staff previously of his planned intentions to wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett.

“His reaction was ecstatic,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was impressed with how invested the coaching staff was in him and how they treated him with respect while he was on campus.

But it was another experience that stood out above the rest during his time in Morgantown.

“The highlight of my trip was taking pictures in the jersey because seeing myself in the jersey just makes me more excited for the future,” he said.

Stith spent the majority of his time with Garrett and the wide receivers coach let him know that he would be a great fit for the offense given his size and how he can run.

“He liked how fast I am,” he said.

Stith is now glad that his recruitment is behind him, and he is excited to get to work in Morgantown once he wraps up his senior season. The plan is to enroll in January.

“I’m glad that it is closer to being official and I’m ready to compete,” he said.