2027 DL Josiah Ampofo earns offer from West Virginia

“My first reaction was to smile and thank God,” he said.

Ampofo, 6-foot-3, 270-pounds, found out about the offer after his performance at camp when he spoke with defensive line coach William Green.

Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College 2027 defensive lineman Josiah Ampofo came to West Virginia to compete in the one-day camp and left with his first Power Four offer.

Over the course of the camp the thing that stood out the most to him was how the coaching staff cared about him and made it a point to make everyone better during the event. He was impressed with how the coaching staff explained the drills and gave him tips while he was competing.

“Things like that always stand out to me because I always want to learn and grow as a football player and I learned a lot,” he said.

Ampofo received positive feedback during the course of the trip and spent the bulk of his time with Green as well as assistant defensive line coach Ashton Derico. The Mountaineers are targeting him as either a three-technique or a one-technique.

He is coming off a season where he had 30 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

“One of the things I pride myself on is my ability to be versatile and play every position,” he said.

Ampofo plans to return to Morgantown for another visit in the future but is keeping an open mind about his recruitment and is excited about developing relationships with schools.

“I want a school where I can contribute early as well as somewhere that’s a good fit academically for me,” he said.