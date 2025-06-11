2027 LB Sami Tapu impressed with West Virginia visit

Tapu, 6-foot-1, 235-pounds, worked out as a linebacker during the event and was impressed with how the camp was operated.

Shaler Area (Pa.) 2027 linebacker Sami Tapu visited West Virginia for the second one-day camp of the summer and left feeling as if the event was a success.

“What stood out to me was the constant coaching I got from my position coach as the day went on,” Tapu said.

The 2027 linebacker was impressed with the intensity that the coaching staff operated with during the drills as well as their willingness to coach.

And while he was only able to see the indoor and outdoor practice fields, he was impressed with the space and quality of the turf.

Tapu received positive feedback from defensive coordinator Zac Alley for his efforts on the field and he is excited about how things could continue to develop.

“We spoke about coming back down to Morgantown for future recruiting events. Coach Alley liked the way I moved at my size as well as how I took his coaching points,” he said.

Tapu would definitely like to come back to West Virginia for another visit in the future and at this stage the only other camp that he plans to attend this summer is Notre Dame.